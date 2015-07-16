Fifth permit for 2014 elk hunt to be auctioned on eBay, July 17-27

NASHVILLE —- The fifth permit for participation in Tennessee’s sixth managed elk hunt will be awarded to the successful bidder in an eBay auction to be held from July 17-27. Proceeds from the auction benefit the state’s elk restoration program.

Since the elk hunt was implemented in 2009, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has donated a permit to a Non-Governmental Organization to join four others who will be chosen from a computer drawing. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) is the recipient of this year’s donated special take permit.

The TWRF will award its permit to the successful high bidder through the eBay auction. The successful bidder will be a participant in the hunt along with four others who will be selected in a random computer draw later this summer. Applications for the four permits for the elk hunt must be submitted by midnight (CDT) on July 27.

The hunt will be held Oct. 20-24 at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The North Cumberland WMA will be divided into five elk hunting zones (EHZ). Each hunter will be designated an EHZ in a drawing to be conducted at a later date at a TWRA Region IV location.

All proceeds from the sale of the remaining special bull elk tag will go exclusively to the elk restoration program. The TWRF is partnering with Bill Swan, an active member of the Chattanooga Chapter of Safari Club International (SCI), on the promotion and sale of the elk tag.

The auction will begin at 9:30 p.m. (CDT) on July 17 and will end at 9:30 p.m. (CDT) on July 27. Search Tennessee Elk Permit on eBay to find the listing after the launch time or visit the TWRF website at www.twrf.net for information.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.

In addition to this year’s elk hunt, this will be the third year for a Young Sportsman Elk Hunt. One young sportsman will be selected for the Oct. 25-26 hunt.