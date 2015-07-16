UPDATE: Gunman was UTC grad and arrested in April by Chattanooga police

A 24-year-old gunman, who was killed after fatally shooting four Marines and wounding a police officer, was arrested for DUI by a Chattanooga police officer in April.

Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez was stopped in a 2001 grey Camry in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on April 20.

Abdulazeez, who was born in Kuwait, was a naturalized U.S. citizen. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga confirmed that Abdulazeez graduated in 2012. He earned a degree in electrical engineering. An online resume shows that he interned at Mohawk Industries and Tennessee Valley Authority.

"As a member of the Chattanooga community our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims," said TVA officials in a released statement.

In Abdulazeez's Red Bank High School yearbook, he selected the following Hijabman quote, "My name causes national security alerts. What does yours do?"

Authorities searched his Hixson residence Thursday afternoon. Property records show that his family purchased the home in Colonial Shores in 2001. Abdulazeez's father is listed on the city of Chattanooga's website as a soil engineering specialist.

During the April arrest, officers reported Abdulazeez was acting lethargic and slurring his speech.

He was pulled over after he reportedly failed to maintain the lane and was driving under the speed limit. He stopped at green lights, according to the report.

Officers smelled marijuana when they approached him. He had droopy eyelids and a white powdery residue under his nose. He told police he had crushed caffeine pills and snorted them. He refused a blood test and officers obtained a warrant to draw blood.

Officers noted that he showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.

Abdulazeez told officers that he had been around friends who were drinking and using marijuana. He was scheduled to appear back in court at the end of the month.

Blood results showed he had no alcohol in his system. A drug test is still pending at the lab.

Court records show that he was also cited for speeding and not having insurance in March 2011 by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

