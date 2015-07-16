SEC moves ahead alone on tougher transfer rules

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - A domestic violence advocate says she was pleasantly surprised the Southeastern Conference was the first league to enact a rule barring athletes who have been in trouble for abuse.



The league is approaching its first season since putting in the rule that won't let member schools sign an athlete disciplined for serious misconduct at another stop. The transfer rule defines a serious offense as "sexual assault, domestic violence or other forms of sexual violence."



Katherine Redmond Brown, founder of National Coalition Against Violent Athletes, says the message was long overdue.



The SEC adopted the rule after Jonathan Taylor's dismissal from both Georgia and Alabama.