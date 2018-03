Chattanooga Police are asking for the public's help in locating Tyler Roy, a 13-year-old boy last seen by his family Wednesday, July 15 about 10:00am.

Details and description of Tyler are:

Age: 13

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Green

Height: 5'1"

Weight: 98 lbs.

Missing From: Chattanooga, TN

Missing Since: 07/15/15

Police say Tyler was last seen by family on 07/15/15 at around 10:00 a.m. at his home in Chattanooga, TN and hasn't been seen since. Tyler has runaway in the past and was located in Red Bank, TN the last time. Last known clothing was black t-shirt, black shorts and brown hiking boots.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding Tyler’s whereabouts to call 423-698-2525.