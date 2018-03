OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - President Barack Obama's push for a fairer justice system is literally sending him to prison.

Obama was visiting the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution near Oklahoma City on Thursday to meet with law enforcement officials and nonviolent drug offenders.

It is part of a weeklong focus by the president on inequities in the criminal justice system. Obama has argued forcefully for an alternative to the continued lengthy incarceration of people who've been convicted of crimes that he says didn't fit the punishment. He says society pays too high a price in dollars and human capital.

The White House says Obama will be the first sitting president to see the inside of a federal prison.

He'll also be interviewed at the prison for an upcoming documentary on the criminal justice system.

