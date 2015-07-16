Heat and humidity ramping up through the weekend

Good Thursday. Prepare to enter another round of unseasonably hot and muggy weather as we move through the weekend and even into next week.

For today, we will have mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees. The dew point is around 70, so that will make it feel more like 94-97. Tonight will be clear and muggy with the low dropping to 71 overnight into Friday morning.

Friday is when the temperature takes a jump. We will soar to 96 in the afternoon with the heat index ranging from 99 to 102 during the heat of the day. Avoid any prolonged outdoor activities between 3pm and 6pm.

The same rules apply over the weekend. The high Saturday will reach 97 and it will climb to 96 Sunday. Both days will see the heat index just north of 100. We may also see one or two afternoon storms this weekend, but I am only putting the chance at 20% both days.

No relief in sight next week. It looks like we will be in the mid 90s each day next week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Sunny, 72

Noon... Sunny, 85

3pm... Mostly Sunny, 92

6pm... Mostly Sunny, 89