Heat and humidity ramping up through the weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heat and humidity ramping up through the weekend

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Good Thursday.  Prepare to enter another round of unseasonably hot and muggy weather as we move through the weekend and even into next week.

For today, we will have mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees.  The dew point is around 70, so that will make it feel more like 94-97.  Tonight will be clear and muggy with the low dropping to 71 overnight into Friday morning.

Friday is when the temperature takes a jump.  We will soar to 96 in the afternoon with the heat index ranging from 99 to 102 during the heat of the day.  Avoid any prolonged outdoor activities between 3pm and 6pm.

The same rules apply over the weekend.  The high Saturday will reach 97 and it will climb to 96 Sunday.  Both days will see the heat index just north of 100.  We may also see one or two afternoon storms this weekend, but I am only putting the chance at 20% both days.

No relief in sight next week.  It looks like we will be in the mid 90s each day next week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.  David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Sunny, 72

Noon... Sunny, 85

3pm... Mostly Sunny, 92

6pm... Mostly Sunny, 89

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.