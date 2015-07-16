UPDATE: House fire sends 3 people to burn unit in GA

UPDATE: Three of the four victims burned in a house fire last night on Kirby Avenue were transferred to Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, GA, according to CFD spokesman Bruce Garner.

Once the victims arrived at Erlanger, medical personnel determined that the three victims were worse than initially reported, suffering from significant burns and smoke inhalation.

The names of the victims are being withheld until relatives have been located and notified.



One of the women told firefighters that a smoke alarm woke her up, which helped her to wake the others up to evacuate the house. The dollar loss is estimated at $70,000 for the building and its contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



This is not the first time Chattanooga firefighters have been to this location, which has been described as a “halfway house.”

Garner says that a quick check though fire department records, Captain Waters said firefighters have responded to the same location on five other occasions dating back to October 27, 2014. Captain Anthony Moore is assisting with the investigation.



There were four adults in the house when the fire broke out, including three women and one man.

PREVIOUS STORY: Four people are in the hospital after a house fire in the Highland Park area. Fire fighters were called to the 2400 block of Kirby Avenue on Wednesday night.

Nearly half of the home was damaged.

All four victims suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported to a local hospital. One victim burned their hand and another is suffering from second-degree burns on their upper body.

Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest details.