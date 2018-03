(WSMV) Tennessee has suspended a new anti-drunk driving campaign that some are calling insensitive, insulting and infuriating.

The bar coasters and bathroom posters target young males.

One coaster includes a message about buying a drink for a "marginally good-looking girl." The back says, "If this sounds like something you would do, your judgment is impaired, and so is your driving."

The campaign also includes flyers in some bathroom stalls, including one that says, "After a few drinks, the girls look hotter and the music sounds better. Just remember: if your judgment is impaired, so is your driving."

