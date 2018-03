Officials in Dade County have charged four people, including a minor, with felony theft, and it appears one suspect admitted to the crime on Facebook.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office reports $20,000 worth of jewelry and other items were taken from a Dade County home.

Investigators picked up Thomas Kesler, Andrew Tharp, Andrew Turner and a juvenile on charges of Felony Theft by Taking. The Sheriff's Office posted their story with the mug shots on their Facebook page.

Among the comments a post from a page that appears to be Andrew Tharp, one of the suspects, in the post he admits to his mistake and asks not to be judged.