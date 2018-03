A Chattanooga man is being held at the Bradley County Jail charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment.

On Wednesday, Bradley County dispatch received a 911 call about a silver Honda going north on I-75. A person in the car was shining a green laser into other vehicles. The 911 caller told dispatch the laser made it hard to see and that it almost caused an accident between a car and 18-wheeler.

Deputies found the car and stopped it on South Lee Highway. At the stop Gary Dewayne Couey told deputies that he had shined the green laser at other vehicles on the Interstate. He was arrested and charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment.

The driver of the car, Brandi Rapier, 34, of Ooltewah, was charged with Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment in the case.