UPDATE: A crash on Interstate 75 north in Whitfield County leaves one person dead.

Georgia State Patrol tells Channel 3 the one-vehicle accident happened around 4:30pm Wednesday near mile marker 332, which is the Walnut Avenue exit.

The vehicle, a gray passenger van, was driven by Nassim Rahman, 64, of Dalton.

Georgia State Patrol's preliminary report states Rahman lost control of the van. It overturned, throwing Rahman out.

Rahman's body has been sent to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The cause of the crash is under investigation