Hamilton County officials are warning parents, particularly in Hixson, to be on the lookout for a man taking pictures of young children.

An announcement was made in Vandergriff Park this afternoon after several concerned parents complained.

Channel 3 was able to pull an incident report from late May that details the same thing: a man in a white van taking pictures of children.

Police confirm it was the same man from the incident Wednesday.

CPD Lt. Craig Joel said, "He showed us his camera and showed us the pictures he had been taking. There were no reports by any parent or any allegations up to that point he had been solicitating children or luring children.

"He was in a place he was legally allowed to be but it created prblems at the park and obviously upset parents. We had to respond to that."



Police say in both instances they asked the man to leave and he did so willingly. We are not using his name since officials tell us no crimes were committed..