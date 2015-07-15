FIRST ON 3: Boathouse server saves woman from choking

A server at a popular Chattanooga restaurant is being credited with saving a woman's life and it was all caught on camera.

When a customer of the Boathouse on Amnicola Highway began choking on her food, an employee sprung into action.

It was Friday evening at the Boathouse, during their dinner rush, when a family member flagged down a server, saying their loved one was choking.

Channel 3 got the dining room surveillance video that shows a woman choking on her meal, and her family members at the table trying to find someone to help.

"I saw two other family members waving me down and just pointing down to her and her holding her chest," said server Josh Seaton.

Seaton is a server at the Boathouse and was walking by to check on his tables when he saw the woman, struggling to breath.

"I've never been anywhere where I've actually seen someone choking," Seaton said.

But that didn't stop Seaton from stepping in to help. He quickly got the woman to her feet and started performing the Heimlich maneuver.

It's a skill Seaton learned in Boy Scouts when he was a teenager, and he was possibly the only one in the room who had any training at all.

After several attempts to save the woman from choking, it finally worked.

In the video you can see her family helping her back to her seat and Seaton returning to work.

"I just went back to my section and kept on doing what I was doing," Seaton said.

The terrifying ordeal lasted less than a minute. And during that time Seaton was just hoping his training would be able to save a life.

"Hoping that it would work, because like I said before, I didn't know, I've never used it before," he said.

Seaton never got the name of the woman he saved, but if she's watching this, he says he's glad she's okay.

"Her family thanked me after, as they were leaving and everything, so they were really grateful," Seaton said.

Employees at the Boathouse are not required to know CPR or the Heimlich Maneuver. Seaton says it was his first time using those skills since being trained as a Boy Scout about 10 years ago.

The Mayo Clinic has some advice on how to give the Heimlich maneuver:

-Stand behind the person and wrap your arms around the waist.

-Tip the person forward slightly.

-Make a fist with one hand and position it slightly above the person's navel.

-Grasp the fist with the other hand.

-Press hard into the abdomen with a quick, upward thrust - as if trying to lift the person up.