I-24 to be closed Saturday night

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close a section of Interstate 24 near mile marker 165 in Marion County Saturday.

The work is part of the project to replace the Murphy Hollow Road Bridge over I-24, and will take place from 10:00pm EDT Saturday, July 18 to 6:00am EDT Sunday, July 19.

I-24 East and West near mile marker 165 in Marion County will be closed to traffic.

Contractors will demolish the bridge at by using heavy machinery to take the structure apart in pieces and dropping them onto the interstate below, where the debris will be picked up and hauled away.

TDOT is working closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation to accomplish this task, and detour routes in Tennessee and Georgia will be utilized to reroute interstate traffic during this time.

Detour information from TDOT:

Tennessee

I-24 East will be closed at Exit 161 (SR-156 / HALETOWN / NEW HOPE) in Marion County, Tennessee

Then take the on-ramp to I-24 East and merge onto I-24 East.

Traffic wishing to access I-59 South in Georgia from I-24 East in Marion County, Tennessee will be rerouted onto SR-134 East for approximately 10 miles (road changes to GA SR-299 at the Georgia State Line) to Exit 169 (SR-299, U.S. 11) in Dade County, Georgia. Then take the on-ramp to I-24 West and merge onto I-24 West and continue on to I-59 South.

I-24 West will be closed at the I-24 / I-59 interchange in Dade County, Georgia.

Traffic wishing to travel to I-59 South will remain on I-24 West and travel to the I-24 / I-59 interchange, where they can access I-59 south toward Birmingham, Alabama.

Georgia

The ramp from I-59 North to I-24 West will be closed at the I-24 / I-59 interchange at mile marker 167. All I-59 North traffic will be rerouted to I-24 East to Exit 174 (U.S. 11 / 41 / 64 / TIFTONIA / LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN) in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

