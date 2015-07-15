Dalton Police need help identifying credit card fraud suspect

Dalton Police are asking the public’s help with identifying two suspects who used stolen credit card information to buy more than $500 worth of gasoline and groceries in Dalton.

The victim lives in Livingston, Tennessee and contacted DPD investigators after seeing the fraudulent activity on his bank account.

The victim is currently on vacation in Florida and believes that his credit card information was stolen by a skimmer somewhere along the way.

The victim reported that his card information was used seven times at three locations in Dalton on July 9th.

The suspects made a number of fuel and grocery purchases at the Kroger on Glenwood Avenue and then made fuel purchases at a Kangaroo service station in Dalton.

In all the fraudulent purchases totaled $542.

The suspects are both black males. One wore a white t-shirt and appears to have a beard while the other wore a black shirt and wore a goatee.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects or this incident is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 165.