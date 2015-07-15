Tax-free Holiday 2015 for TN & AL this weekend

With the 2015-2016 school year close at hand, states will be having their sales tax holidays to ease the back-to-school financial impact on families.

Clothing will be tax exempt, but smart shoppers will read the fine print to make sure their purchases are covered by the holiday.

Certain athletic clothing and accessories are exempt, but that varies by state.

Computer purchases are usually exempt as well, but each state has different price ceilings.

TENNESSEE - Begins at 12:01am, Friday, August 7 Ends Sunday, August 9 at 11:59pm

Clothing items under $100

Computers under $1,500 including tablets (cellphone/smartphones are not exempt)

ALABAMA - Begins 12:01am, Friday, August 7 Ends 12:00midnight, Sunday, August 9

Clothing items under $100

Computer systems under $750 (cellphone/smartphones are not exempt)

Now over: GEORGIA - Begins at 12:01am, Friday July 31 Ends August 1 at 12:00midnight

Clothing items under $100

Computers and components under $1,000, including tablets (cellphone/smartphones are not exempt)