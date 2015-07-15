UPDATE: Storms slam the Tennessee Valley

Many were left in the dark tonight for hours. Strong winds flung around power lines, and snapped branches and tree limbs in half. Channel-3 found some folks already cleaning up on Signal Mountain.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that forced a family of six from their home Tuesday night

Lightning believed to be cause of Apison house fire

As predicted, a severe band of storms pummeled Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Central Tennessee had two confirmed tornadoes, according to NBC affiliate WSMV :

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee as severe storms swept through the area on Tuesday.

So far, no injuries have been reported from either EF-1 tornado, which can carry wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

The first tornado touched down at 1:46 p.m. on Dale Hollow Lake south of Byrdstown in Pickett County and traveled 7 miles southeast into Fentress County, crossing Highway 52 and lifting past Manson Road. The tornado was 300 yards wide. The NWS reports numerous trees were blown down and several roads were blocked.

The second tornado touched down near Double Springs Road and Nashville Highway west of Cookeville in Putnam County at 2:49 p.m. The tornado traveled 2.6 miles southeast before it lifted near Interstate 40 and Park West Drive.

According to the NWS, this tornado damaged three homes and one business.

In the Tennessee Valley, damage was reported on Signal Mountain, where trees were toppled near a disc gold course.

Hundreds of residents of Red Bank were without power as trees fell and power poles were broken, taking down powerlines in the process.

Channel 3 found three cars damaged in the parking lot of Sofa King Juicy Burger on Dayton Boulevard where trees toppled on parked cars.

"The tree limb went through my window and my husband's window," one woman said. "Everybody's fine, thank God, because if we would've been driving, it would've killed every one of us."

Channel 3 crews saw linemen on Hedgewood Drive around sunrise Wednesday, making it 12+ hours they worked on that one road alone.

EPB's outage site shows over 500 residents witoout power as of about 10:00am Wednesday morning. EPB said that at least 20,000 customers benefited from the Smart Grid, with their power being restored automatically or within a few minutes.

In Georgia, tree branches littered the streets. Some residents in Lafayette are without power, according to the North Gerogia Electric Membership Corporation's website . Small pockets of outages have been reportered.

Catoosa County Meals on Wheels programs has canceled delivery for Wednesday since some streets are closed by fallen trees.