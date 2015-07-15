Rain ending, heat and humidity returning

Good Wednesday. With the storms now gone, we will see a pattern of warm, humid air settling in and lasting through at least the middle of next week.

Today, skies will be clearing with a high of 91. The rain chance is less than 20%. Tonight will see clear skies with a low of 71. The heat index this afternoon will be between 93 and 96 degrees.

We will see the temps ramping up even more Thursday with a high of 93. Friday looks even hotter as we soar to 96 for a high. I expect us to stay in the mid 90s through the weekend and into next week. The rain chance will be just about nil through Saturday. We will only put it in at 20% Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy / Sprinkle?, 75

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 85

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 91

6pm... Mostly Sunny, 89