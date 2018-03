A Ten-Mile man is charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

The investigation of Richard Morris Feaster, Jr, 55,began in June. During the investigation TBI agents discovered that Feaster was a convicted sex offender from Ohio who had established residency in Tennessee on or before August 12, 2014, but was not registered with the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

Feaster was arrested Tuesday and charged with Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry. He was booked into the Meigs County Jail on a $50,000 bond.