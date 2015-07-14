Recruitment for TIDRA in GA to be held Monday

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) will help staffing company TIDRA recruit 50 manufacturing workers for a textile plant in Calhoun.

The recruitment will be held Monday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the GDOL’s Cartersville Career Center located at 19 Felton Place.

The staffing company is recruiting filter press and mixing operators, along with material handlers and general warehouse laborers. The positions are temporary, but will become permanent after 90 days.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. They also must have a high school diploma, or a GED, at least three months of experience working in a manufacturing environment and the ability to lift up to 40 pounds. The company will conduct background checks and drug-screening tests.

For additional information about the jobs and to apply online, visit the GDOL’s website www.gdol.ga.gov, click On-Line Services then Job Search. Always include the job order number in the search. The available jobs and their job numbers are as follows: filter press operator (8315484), material holder (8315497, mixing operator (8315444) and warehouse worker (8315460).