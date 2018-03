Many were left in the dark tonight for hours. Strong winds flung around power lines, and snapped branches and tree limbs in half. Channel-3 found some folks already cleaning up on Signal Mountain.

Lightning believed to be cause of Apison house fire

Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that forced a family of six from their home Tuesday night.

When the Tri-Community Volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene, they say smoke was pouring out of the home.

It happened on Alabama Road in the Apison Area, just before 8:00pm.

Fire officials say they were able to contain the blaze within 30 minutes. Damages are about $75,000 dollars.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the family.