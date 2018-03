(WJAR) A former worker at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter has agreed to plead guilty to stealing headstones.

Kevin Maynard was arraigned Monday in federal court.

Maynard used to work at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, but he resigned after the cemetery learned he had stolen hundreds of damaged headstones.

The headstones are supposed to be destroyed, not reused.

Maynard allegedly used them to line the floor of his garage and shed at his home in Charlestown. The names of veterans were still visible in some cases.

