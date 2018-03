The Special Olympics this year will be extra special for one local athlete who will be heading to Los Angeles for the big games.

Nicole Gonzales is a Chattanooga track and field athlete who, along with about 7-thousand other athletes, will be competing In the Special Olympics World Games.

The games are said to be the largest sports-and-humanitarian event in the world this year.

Gonzales says she's been working toward this opportunity for a long time and her excitement is evident.

Natalie Gonzales, athlete," I do a lot of training, 5 days a week. I'm the first one from Chattanooga to do the shot put."

We caught up with Gonzales at Capital Toyota. The company donated 15-hundred dollars to the cause.

177 countries, 3-thousand coaches, 30-thousand volunteers and 500-thousand fans are taking part.