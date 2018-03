A man struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening on the 4000 block of Rossville Blvd. has died.

When Chattanooga police arrived they found Joseph Sears, 47, had been struck. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The motorist involved did stop and is cooperating with investigators. No charges will be filed against the driver.

Traffic Investigators are working to determine the facts surrounding the accident.