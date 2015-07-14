Marc Gasol says leaving Memphis not option in free agency - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Marc Gasol says leaving Memphis not option in free agency

Posted: Updated:
National Basketball Association National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - All-Star center Marc Gasol says he's sorry if Grizzlies' fans worried over how long it took to learn that he wasn't leaving Memphis, though they never had a reason to fret.
    
Gasol said Tuesday he already knew he wasn't going anywhere else.
    
The 7-foot-1 Spaniard spoke Tuesday at a news conference that was much more a celebration with fans packing the lobby of the Grizzlies' arena a day after Gasol signed his five-year contract. Although the Grizzlies didn't release terms of the deal, The Associated Press previously reported Gasol had agreed on a five-year maximum contract worth more than $100 million.
    
Gasol says he needed to reflect after the season ended but told Grizzlies owner Robert Pera over dinner July 1 in Spain he would remain with Memphis.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.