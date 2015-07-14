Marc Gasol says leaving Memphis not option in free agency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - All-Star center Marc Gasol says he's sorry if Grizzlies' fans worried over how long it took to learn that he wasn't leaving Memphis, though they never had a reason to fret.



Gasol said Tuesday he already knew he wasn't going anywhere else.



The 7-foot-1 Spaniard spoke Tuesday at a news conference that was much more a celebration with fans packing the lobby of the Grizzlies' arena a day after Gasol signed his five-year contract. Although the Grizzlies didn't release terms of the deal, The Associated Press previously reported Gasol had agreed on a five-year maximum contract worth more than $100 million.



Gasol says he needed to reflect after the season ended but told Grizzlies owner Robert Pera over dinner July 1 in Spain he would remain with Memphis.