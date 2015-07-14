New TN law allows rescue of animals in cars

A new Tennessee law is being called the first of its kind across the country.

“We need to react, we need to be fast if we’re going to save them,” Bob Citrullo said.

House Bill 537 went into effect July 1st. It allows anyone in Tennessee who breaks into a car to save an animal (or minor) to be free of civil liability.

Citrullo is the Director of the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga. He supports the law when used correctly.

“I think what happened at the end of the day, lawmakers said, this is already happening. I think they felt they should support it because they are really trying to save the life of that animal,” he said.

Citrullo says it only takes minutes for an animal to react to heat, especially inside a car.

“Animals will sweat through their paws, but it’s not a lot of area for it to cool, so that’s why animals pant. What they’re doing is blowing off their heat while they’re panting,” he added.

Laws about leaving pets inside cars vary from state to state. Some don’t have any at all. But Citrullo says more laws protecting animals are trending.

“You’re seeing more and more of these laws passing in support of the animals, it really is the right thing to do,” he said.

If you don’t live in Tennessee and you see an animal inside a hot car, it’s best to call 911.

If you would like to read more about House Bill 537, click HERE.