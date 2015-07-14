Power outages reported throughout Hamilton County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Power outages reported throughout Hamilton County

Posted: Updated:

  • Power outages reported throughout Hamilton CountyMore>>

  • Storms cause damage along Signal Mtn. Road

    Storms cause damage along Signal Mtn. Road

    Tuesday, July 14 2015 11:24 PM EDT2015-07-15 03:24:58 GMT
    Many were left in the dark tonight for hours. Strong winds flung around power lines, and snapped branches and tree limbs in half. Channel-3 found some folks already cleaning up on Signal Mountain. More
    Many were left in the dark tonight for hours. Strong winds flung around power lines, and snapped branches and tree limbs in half. Channel-3 found some folks already cleaning up on Signal Mountain. More
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Several thousand EPB customers are without power after a powerful storm ripped through Hamilton County. 

The majority of customers without power are located in Hixson, Red Bank, Signal Mountain and North Chattanooga. 

EPB is holding all crews over through the night and has called in additional out of town crews (contractors) to assist. While the smart grid has automatically restored about 20,000 customers, there are about 300 active incidents with about 2,600 customers remaining to be restored.  

Because of the severity of damage due to downed trees and power lines in some locations, some customers may remain without service until Wednesday morning.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.