Power outages reported throughout Hamilton County

Many were left in the dark tonight for hours. Strong winds flung around power lines, and snapped branches and tree limbs in half. Channel-3 found some folks already cleaning up on Signal Mountain.

Several thousand EPB customers are without power after a powerful storm ripped through Hamilton County.

The majority of customers without power are located in Hixson, Red Bank, Signal Mountain and North Chattanooga.

EPB is holding all crews over through the night and has called in additional out of town crews (contractors) to assist. While the smart grid has automatically restored about 20,000 customers, there are about 300 active incidents with about 2,600 customers remaining to be restored.

Because of the severity of damage due to downed trees and power lines in some locations, some customers may remain without service until Wednesday morning.