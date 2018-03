(WBIR-Putnam County) Emergency crews are assessing the damage in Putnam County, after a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon.

According to Brandon Smith, the assistant 911 director for the county. the tornado touched down in the Double Springs community around 2:52 central time.

Smith said there are approximately a half dozen homes that were damaged, and some people were still trapped inside their homes by power lines or trees.

They have had no injuries reported.

