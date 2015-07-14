Jones: Tennessee on rise, not doing cartwheels over 7-6 mark

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Butch Jones says nobody at Tennessee was doing cartwheels over a winning season, whatever Steve Spurrier says.



The Volunteers coach opened Southeastern Conference media days Tuesday responding to Spurrier's earlier remark to reporters regarding how Tennessee and Arkansas were celebrating 7-6 seasons that exceeded most expectations.



Spurrier's South Carolina team had the same record after opening ranked in the top 10.



Jones' retort: "Contrary to reports, there were no backflips and there were no somersaults." But he does think the Vols deserve credit for overachieving.



They secured the program's first winning record since 2009 and beat Iowa in the TaxSlayer Bowl.



Jones thinks the strong finish and back-to-back highly rated recruiting classes have created some momentum for his program. He says this season "is different for each and every player."