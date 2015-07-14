Bradley County man dies from wasp sting

A man in Bradley County was found dead after being stung by a wasp. The call came from a home on Riverpoint Drive in Charleston.

The Bradley County Medical Examiner is still working to notify all of his family, so we will not use his name for that reason.



A neighbor says his friend was trimming bushes Saturday morning before the sting that took his life.

"I had gotten stung by a wasp down on the river bank and I made mention to him that I had gotten stung," Tommy Frazier said, "And he said, you know I'm very allergic, highly allergic to wasp and bee stings."

The 67-year old man was doing yard work on an empty home for the Homeowner's Association in Tommy Frazier's neighborhood.

After a few hours, Frazier became concerned. He didn't see his friend in the yard, and his truck hadn't moved from the driveway.

"I went over to check on him and I found his truck running and he was inside," Frazier said, "He had slumped over."

Frazier immediately called 911.

Paramedics told him they found a wasp nest near the bushes where his friend was working.

Bradley County EMS says the man had been stung by a wasp and had a severe allergic reaction.

There were signs he tried to treat the sting himself.

"They found a Benadryl packet, bee sting medication that he had rubbed on his hands," Stan Clark of Bradley County EMS said.

Allergists say people can have different reactions to a bee sting or a wasp sting -- and if they've never been stung before, the only way a person knows if they're allergic is if they get tested.

"This is one of the weirder, more complicated disorders where you almost have to have a bad reaction to even be a candidate for shots," said Dr. Marc Cromie at the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic.

If there is a known allergy -- the most important safety measure is to carry emergency treatment at all times.

"If somebody has this, Benadryl is not really going to cut it, they need to have an EpiPen or and Auvi-Q, which are auto-injectors," Dr. Cromie said.

Allergists say there are allergy shots available to people who know they have a severe allergic reaction to wasp or bee stings.



It's a longer treatment where a person will get several shots that mimic a sting to build up a person's immunity.



Dr. Cromie says it could lower a person's risk of death from 60 percent to three percent.



That treatment is covered by insurance because the condition is life-threatening.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention explain anaphylactic shock as the body's severe allergic reaction to a bite or sting and requires immediate emergency care.

Thousands of people are stung by insects each year, and as many as 100 people in the united states die as a result of allergic reactions.

There are several steps that can be taken to prevent a sting:

Wear light-colored, smooth-finished clothing, and cover as much as possible; Avoid perfumed soaps, shampoos, and deodorants; Wear clean clothing and bathe daily because sweat may anger bees Avoid bananas and banana-scented toiletries.

If you are attacked by several stinging insects at once, run to get away from them.

If you are stung:

Never squeeze the stinger or use tweezers. Apply ice to reduce swelling.