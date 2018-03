Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting after the victim showed up at the hospital

The 21-year old male's injury is not considered life-threatening. The victim told police he was walking in the area of Tunnel Blvd near Shallowford Road when an uknown suspect shot him from a white four door car. Officers were unable to locate the exact location of the incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.