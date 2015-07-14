Signal Mtn man pleads not guilty to Muslim assault plot - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Signal Mtn man pleads not guilty to Muslim assault plot

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - An East Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to soliciting another person to burn down a mosque in a small Muslim enclave in New York.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1CBFj42 ) reports that 63-year-old Robert Doggart entered his plea during a Monday arraignment in a Chattanooga federal court.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, demanding that Doggart, a resident of Sequatchie County and a 2014 congressional candidate, be charged with a hate crime and kept behind bars while he is tried.

Doggart agreed to plead guilty in April to a charge of plotting an attack that involved killing residents and burning at least three buildings in "Islamberg," a self-named community outside Hancock, New York. The plea agreement was thrown out by a federal judge in June.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.