Signal Mtn man pleads not guilty to Muslim assault plot

Members of the group Muslims of America have gathered in Miller Park to rally in support of more charges in the plot to bomb a New York Mosque.

Muslims of America rally for more charges in plot to bomb New York mosque

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - An East Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to soliciting another person to burn down a mosque in a small Muslim enclave in New York.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1CBFj42 ) reports that 63-year-old Robert Doggart entered his plea during a Monday arraignment in a Chattanooga federal court.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, demanding that Doggart, a resident of Sequatchie County and a 2014 congressional candidate, be charged with a hate crime and kept behind bars while he is tried.

Doggart agreed to plead guilty in April to a charge of plotting an attack that involved killing residents and burning at least three buildings in "Islamberg," a self-named community outside Hancock, New York. The plea agreement was thrown out by a federal judge in June.

