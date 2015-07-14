Signal Mtn man pleads not guilty to Muslim assault plot

Monday, July 13 2015 6:44 PM EDT2015-07-13 22:44:09 GMT
Members of the group Muslims of America have gathered in Miller Park to rally in support of more charges in the plot to bomb a New York Mosque.More
Members of the group Muslims of America have gathered in Miller Park to rally in support of more charges in the plot to bomb a New York Mosque.More
CHATTANOOGA (AP) - An East Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to soliciting another person to burn down a mosque in a small Muslim enclave in New York.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1CBFj42 ) reports that 63-year-old Robert Doggart entered his plea during a Monday arraignment in a Chattanooga federal court.
Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, demanding that Doggart, a resident of Sequatchie County and a 2014 congressional candidate, be charged with a hate crime and kept behind bars while he is tried.
Doggart agreed to plead guilty in April to a charge of plotting an attack that involved killing residents and burning at least three buildings in "Islamberg," a self-named community outside Hancock, New York. The plea agreement was thrown out by a federal judge in June.
Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More