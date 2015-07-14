Gamecocks' Spurrier confident heading into 23rd SEC season

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier shows no signs of slowing down at age 70, saying he feels rejuvenated after the Gamecocks ended last season by winning three of their final four games.



Spurrier enters his 11th season at South Carolina - and 23rd in the Southeastern Conference after 12 years at Florida - with fairly low expectations.



He said Tuesday at SEC Media Days he relishes the challenge of remaking the Gamecocks after a disappointing 7-6 record last year. He wants to get the program back to the level it reached from 2011-13, when it won 11 games in three straight seasons.



And Spurrier won't rule out a run to the top of the Eastern Division this fall, saying "stranger things have happened."