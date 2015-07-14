Texas A&M's Sumlin happy to have Chavis on his side

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin says hiring defensive coordinator John Chavis from LSU was "a great fit for us and a great fit for him."



It might also add some spice to the LSU-Texas A&M rivalry, though Sumlin says he's not sure "if it can get any more spicy than it is now."



Chavis and LSU have sued each other over his departure.



Sumlin had decided if he couldn't score against Chavis, he should hire him. Sumlin's Aggies have been struggling on defense and prolific on offense - except against Chavis' defenses.



Texas A&M had averaged just 15 points in going 0-3 against the Tigers under Sumlin.



Sumlin was impressed enough to give Chavis a three-year, $5 million deal to rebuild the league's worst defense in 2014.