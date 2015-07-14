Marc Gasol says leaving Memphis was never an option

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - All-Star center Marc Gasol says he's sorry if Grizzlies' fans worried over how long it took to learn that he wasn't leaving Memphis. There was never reason to fret, though.



Gasol said Tuesday he already knew he wasn't going anywhere else.



The 7-foot-1 Spaniard spoke Tuesday at a news conference that was much more a celebration with fans packing the lobby of the Grizzlies' arena a day after Gasol signed his five-year contract. Although the Grizzlies didn't release terms of the deal, The Associated Press previously reported Gasol agreed to a five-year maximum contract worth more than $100 million.



Gasol says he needed to reflect after the season ended, but told Grizzlies owner Robert Pera over dinner on July 1 in Spain he would remain with Memphis.