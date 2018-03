ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police say a woman was shot during an attempted robbery after telling the two male suspects she had nothing to give them.

Police Capt. Terrell Griffin tells WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/1Jf8wyL) that the woman was on her way home from work around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. She had exited a MARTA bus and reached her driveway when two men approached her. He says one of the men was holding a gun.

Griffin says the woman was able to describe the two men. She is in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

