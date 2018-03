The first of several waves of rain-infused storms smacked Knoxville about 9 a.m., sending a tree onto a car in East Knoxville, causing multiple crashes on Interstate 40 and setting several trees on fire with lightning.

Authorities in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the storm already had downed several trees on roads, with one tree smashing a car about 9:30 a.m. in the Metcalf Bottoms area. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the car.

At 9:17 a.m., strong winds split a tree in the front yard of a home at 348 S. Castle St., flinging part of the tree onto a car parked at the road.

Emergency responders said the driver of the car was out of the vehicle and was not injured. City crews were sent to remove the downed limbs that were blocking S. Castle Street.