'Go Set a Watchman' Release: Harper Lee and 'To Kill a Mockingbird' By the Numbers

By POLLY DEFRANK, NBC News

(NBC News) - "Go Set a Watchman," the long-awaited new novel from beloved author Harper Lee, hit shelves on Tuesday. It is expected to be a smash success, with 2 million advance copies already sold, according to CNBC. Here's a look at other key facts and figures about Lee and "To Kill a Mockingbird," the novel that catapulted her to literary fame.

7/11/60

Original publication date for "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee (née Nelle Harper Lee)

$3.95

Price of the book upon its release in 1960

40

Number of languages into which "Mockingbird" has been translated

40+ million

Copies of the book that have been sold worldwide

893 weeks

Time "Mockingbird" has spent on USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books—a list that has only been around since 1993

1961

Year Harper Lee won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

12 years

Duration of the ban placed on "Mockingbird" by the Plaquemines Parish School District's in Louisiana—it was lifted in October 2013

$1,688,064.68

Amount Lee earned in royalties from sales of "Mockingbird" in the first six months of December 2009 alone.

103

Age of Lee's sister and former lawyer, Alice, before her death in November 2014

12/25/62

U.S. release date for the film adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" 6Number of Academy and Golden Globes awards the film won (three of each)

2 million

Size of the publisher's first printing of "Go Set a Watchman"

20 years

Amount of time after "Mockingbird" ends that "Watchman" takes place, despite the fact that Lee wrote "Watchman" first1964The last time Harper Lee gave an interview

0

Amount of publicity the 89-year-old author is expected to do for the new book

SOURCES: Harper Collins, USA TODAY, BBC, The Pulitzer Prizes, ACLU, U.S. District Court filings, Academy Awards Database, Golden Globes Awards, Library Journal, The Studio System, Publisher's Weekly, The New York Times