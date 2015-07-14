Tennessee lawmaker wants to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee lawmaker wants to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest. Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest.

NASHVILLE  (AP) - A state lawmaker says he is seeking to have the legislature do away with a day honoring Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Democratic state Rep. Mike Stewart of Nashville said on Monday, the day set aside to honor Forrest, that he has filed legislation to end the practice.

The Tennessean says Gov. Bill Haslam officially signed this year's proclamation setting Nathan Bedford Forrest Day. He is required to do so under state law, and spokesman David Smith said the governor complied with the statute.

Haslam and others have called for a large bust of Forrest to be removed from the state Capitol.

The Memphis City Council has also begun the process that could result in the removal of Forrest's body and a statue of him from a park.

