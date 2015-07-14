Obama begins sales pitch to lawmakers, Americans on Iran nuclear deal

(NBC News) - Secretary of State John Kerry made it back to the U.S. late last night after negotiating an historic nuclear deal with Iran - now the sales pitch begins.



President Obama is holding a news conference today. He'll be asked every question imaginable about how this works, and whether it's a good deal for the u-s.



Not one member of Congress is expected to be there today but make no mistake - they are the intended target.



Secretary of State John Kerry insists 10 years of restrictions on Iran's nuclear program is better than nothing. "What's the alternative? Go to war now? "Asked the Secretary of State, John Kerry.



Iran is urging Congress to back the deal. "It is high time for people in the United States to start looking at Iran without those tainted glasses," declared Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.



But that may not be easy on Capitol Hill: "It looks very much like he made - they made - a worse than even we had feared." Senator John McCain/ (R) Arizona



"If it is a bad deal as I think it is we'll do everything we can to stop it," said House Speaker John Boehner, (R) Ohio.



President Obama says he'll Veto any attempt to kill this deal.



Republicans don't appear to have enough Democrats on board to help them override it. "I think it was going to be hard in any event, and I'm sure he's going to work hard to get his 34 votes," said Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY).



Lawmakers on both sides are ready to pick it apart. "I want to go through this process and make sure we fully understand what it is that we're voting on," said Senator Bob Corker, (R) Tennessee



"Obviously the devil is in the details. All of us are going to study those details," said Senator Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont.



Congress has 60 days to approve the deal.