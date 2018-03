UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for TN and NC until 10:00pm EDT.

The storms will be scattered but they will have the potential to have gusty winds, hail and heavy rain!

SEE MORE | WRCB iRadar

Wednesday there will be a small chance for a storm south of the city. Highs should be in the low 90's with humidity levels just a little bit lower. Thursday will be a bit above normal with highs again in the low 90's and plenty of sunshine. Friday will be hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90's and the heat index in the low 100's. Thursday and Friday will be dry.

This weekend will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid 90's and the heat index from 100-103. A few isolated storms will be possible, too.

The heat will continue into next week with a small chance for isolated storms and high heat indices.