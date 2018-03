A Chattanooga man suffered serious injury from an attack following a card game.

It happened on July 11th around 6:00pm in the 4-thousand block of Fagan Street. Chattanooga Police met with the victim at Erlanger who told them he was playing cards at a house on Fagan Street and won some cash. When he left the house he was hit from behind. The victim told police the suspect, who went by the name "Kane" and later identified as Xaver Bickerstaff, hit him continually in the face. The victim did manage to see the Bickerstaff take his wallet then get into a gold or tan SUV and take off.

The victim's wife found the victim in the street and took him to the hospital where he suffered bruising and abrasions to the left side of his face as well as several broken bones around his left eye socket.

Bickerstaff was later picked out of a lineup and is being housed at the Hamilton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled for court July 15, 2015.