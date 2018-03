A tractor trailer driver is in good condition after his truck overturned on Cagle Mountain.

It happened around 5:30pm CST. The Sequatchie County Sheriff tells Channel 3 that witnesses state the driver was going too fast for the area. His brakes began to smoke as he to slow down the truck, then his truck overturned into the gorge.

The 55-year old male driver from Georgia was hauling 44-thousand pounds of grill charcoal from a supplier in Somerset, KY when it overturned. He has lacerations to his arms and was a little dehydrated but is expected to be okay.