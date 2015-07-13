Scates and Coleman win July Gen 2.7.3. Series Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Gen 2.7.3. Series Southern Division held the fifth event of its six tournament season Sunday July 12, 2015 out of Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake.

The team of Casey Scates and Chris Coleman caught a five-bass limit weighing 22.76 lbs. to take the win. The duo also took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.81 pounds. For the win and big fish they received $630.

"The deep structure bite was tough for us today", said Scates. "We ended up abandoning the deep pattern about mid day and switched to a shallow grass pattern to catch what we weighed in today."

Finishing in second was the team of Jimmy Reynolds and Blake McElhaney with total weight of 22.16 lbs. They received $225 for their finish.

The Gen 2.7.3.Series (formerly the Southern 175 Series) is now open to all anglers regardless of the horsepower of their outboard motor. Under last years format only anglers with boats under 175 horsepower engines were allowed to fish.

The Gen 2.7.3. Series will end its season with a 2-day Classic in September for qualified teams on Chickamauga Lake.

The winners in the year end championship will receive a brand new 2014 TRACKER GRIZZLY Sportsman grand prize package from Island Cove Marine.

Rounding out the remaining 5 places:

1st - Chris Coleman & Casey Scates - 22.76

2nd - Jimmy Reynolds & Blake McElhaney - 22.16

3rd - Josh Norris & Trevor Phipps - 18.93

4th - Ron Willerson & Eric Cabrera - 16.08

5th - Robert Armstrong & Patrick Shadrich - 15.79

For complete results visit: www.gen273fishing.com