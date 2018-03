A jack-knifed tractor trailer has created a traffic headache for motorists in Marion County near mile marker 148 Monday.

The driver apparently tried to make a U-turn across the interstate median, and ripped the trailer from the back of the semi.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

Eastbound Interstate 24 is partially closed, and should completely re-open by 2:00pm CT/3:00pm ET, but drivers should consider alternate routes if possible.