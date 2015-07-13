SCAM ALERT: Publix coupon circulating on social media isn't real - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCAM ALERT: Publix coupon circulating on social media isn't real

By WRCB Staff

Southern grocery chain Publix is warning consumers about a fake coupon making its way around Facebook and Twitter.

The authentic-looking coupon offers $100 dollars off to customers who spend $120 dollars or more.

In a Twitter post, Publix calls the coupon fraudulent and says it's not accepted at any Publix store. 

If you see this post, you’re advised to not click it. It’s unknown whether the link itself contains any malicious code.

Also, be sure to let your friends know they should run an anti-virus program if they have clicked the link.

