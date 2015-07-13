Obama commutes sentences for 46 convicted of drug offenses

By ERIN MCCLAM, NBC News

(NBC News) - President Barack Obama on Monday commuted the sentences of 46 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes.

"These men and women were not hard criminals," the president said in a video message. "Their punishment did not fit the crime."

He noted that 14 of them had been sentenced to life.

"I believe at its heart America is a nation of second chance, and I believe these folks deserve their second chance," he said.

The announcement brought the number of commutations issued by Obama to almost 90, most of them for nonviolent drug crimes, the White House said.

The list of those whose sentences were commuted Monday are: