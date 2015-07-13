Hamilton School Board likely to extend Rick Smith's contract

Rick Smith will likely serve as Hamilton County Schools Superintendent at least through the 2018-19 school year. School Board members are expected to approve a two-year contract extension for Smith at their monthly meeting on Thursday. Smith, 62, has led the school district since July 2011, and the contract extension runs through July 31, 2019.

His salary would be set at $198,966 annually. He recently received a $25,000 yearly raise, which came under fire from some elected officials. Smith was chosen for the position in part due to his lengthy tenure as a local educator, and what was perceived to be a close relationship with County Commissioners, who vote on school funding. However, Commissioners have held tight to their "no new taxes" stance, and despite an energetic campaign by Smith this year, the Commission stood unanimous in their opposition to increased funding via a tax hike.

Smith's annual evaluation, conducted by School Board members, has improved gradually since he took office. The most recent evaluation gave him an overall score of 4.02 (on a scale of 1-5), which is considered above expectation.