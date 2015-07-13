Muslims of America rally for more charges in plot to bomb New York mosque

Members of the group Muslims of America have gathered in Miller Park to rally in support of charging Robert Doggart with a hate crime in the plot to bomb a New York Mosque.

Last week a federal grand jury in Knoxville returned a one-count indictment against the 63 year-old Robert Doggart of Signal Mountain.

Doggart is accused of plotting to burn down a mosque in Islamberg, a hamlet in Hancock, New York.

According to court documents, Doggart planned an attack on Islamberg, a small settlement that is home to a large Muslim community. Doggart’s plans included burning a mosque, a school and a cafeteria in the community, and he solicited others to join in his plan through Facebook posts and in telephone conversations.

Doggart has been charged with one count of soliciting others to violate federal civil rights laws by intentionally defacing, damaging or destroying any religious property, because of the religious character of that property, or attempting to do so. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Muslims of America is calling for more charges and a tougher punishment in the case, which is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The rally's organizers say they are expecting at least 300 people to participate in today's rally in Miller Park.