FIRST ON 3: CPD patrol cars appear to be drag racing, department investigating

The Chattanooga Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after two patrol cars were caught on camera, apparently drag racing.

A viewer shared the video with Channel 3. It shows the two cruisers lining up next to each other, then taking off. The viewer says in the video, "Look at these two cops. It looks like they're going to try to drag race each other, down the road here." After they take off, the viewer exclaims, "There they go! Tax dollars going to the good folks!"

The man who shot the video will not answer Channel 3's questions about when or where the video was shot, despite bringing it to our attention.

He has since removed the video from his Facebook page and says he fears retaliation from police.

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating to determine who was behind the wheel of the two patrol cars during the incident. A department spokesperson responded to Channel 3's questions with the following statement:

"On Saturday, July 11, 2015, the Chattanooga Police Department was made aware of a video and allegations concerning the actions of two police vehicles.

While there is currently no formal complaint, the department has initiated a fact finding investigation into this video and the allegations posted to social media.

At this time there is no validated information in reference to the specific car or officers involved. If anyone has information concerning this video or the social media allegations please contact the Internal Affairs office at (423) 643-6240."

